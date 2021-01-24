OU men's tennis: Sooners swept, 4-0, in ITA Kickoff championship match against No. 6 TCU

Oklahoma (2-2) lost the championship match at the ITA Kickoff against No. 6 TCU (2-0) 4-0 in Fort Worth on Sunday.
FINAL | No. 6 TCU 4, OU 0 The #Sooners fall to TCU in Fort Worth. OU is home next weekend for a trio of matches: Wichita State on Jan. 29 followed by SMU and ACU in a Jan. 31 doubleheader.#WeAreOU— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 24, 2021
The Sooners got started in doubles play with the senior duo of Max Stewart and Jake Van Emburgh. The pair lost 6-3 to Luc Fomba and Alastair Gray. TCU picked up the doubles point when the duo of freshman Welsh Hotard and sophomore Mark Mandlik dropped their first match of the season, 6-2, to Juan Martín and Bertus Kruger to give TCU the 1-0 lead.
The last doubles match stopped after TCU won the point which had freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez leading No. 24 Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek 5-4.
Oklahoma looked to bounce back in singles play but got off to a rough start when Van Emburgh lost to Jong, 6-3, in both sets to give the Frogs the 2-0 lead. No. 69 junior Mason Beiler lost to Fomba 6-3, 7-5 to make it 3-0 TCU. TCU would round out the win when Mandlik dropped his match to 21st ranked Gray 7-6, 6-1.
Three matches concluded with Mandlik lost. Martinez dropped his first set to Tomas Jirousek 6-2, but bounced back and won the second set 6-3. Sophomore Justin Schlageter lost his first set, 7-5, to Kruger and was trailing in the second set 5-4. Han and Martin had just gotten underway and Han was trailing 1-0 when the Frogs clinched the win.
The Sooners will look to bounce back when they host Wichita St. at 6:00 p.m. CT on Jan. 29 in Norman. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.
