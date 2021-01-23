OU men's tennis: Sooners sweep No. 12 Wake Forest, 4-0, on 1st day of ITA Kickoff Weekend

Oklahoma (2-1) opened up the 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend with a clean 4-0 sweep of No. 12 Wake Forest (0-1) in Fort Worth Saturday.
𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗪‼️OU shuts out No. 12 Wake Forest and will advance to tomorrow's #ITAKickoff championship match. The #Sooners will face the winner of No. 9 TCU and Denver.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/KWH15rR2Fh— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 23, 2021
The Sooners started strong in doubles play, with sophomore Mark Mandlik and freshman Welsh Hotard picking up their third win of the season, beating Melios Efstathiou and Robert Maciag, 6-2.
The senior duo of Max Stewart and Jake Van Emburgh lost the second doubles match to Eduardo Nava and Adam Ambrozy, 6-1, which meant it was down to the final doubles match to decide the point. Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez won the tiebreaker over Siddhant Banthia and Matthew Thomson, 7-6, to give the Sooners the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
Doubles point 💪.@nathanhan2001 and Alex Martinez with the clincher! pic.twitter.com/qRPUZLDDlu— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 23, 2021
Van Emburgh would make up for his loss in his doubles match in singles play, beating Efstathiou, 6-2, in both sets to give the Sooners the 2-0 lead.
Bringing the energy on match point! @JakeVanemburgh claims court three in straight sets. https://t.co/gDlV1LWmWw pic.twitter.com/pXrbn7kd3Q— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 23, 2021
Sophomore Justin Schlageter would drop his first set, 6-4, to Ambrozy, but would take the next two by the scores of 6-3 and 6-1 to give the Sooners the 3-0 lead. Martinez won his first set over Maciag, 6-3, but dropped the second set 7-5. He would take the third and final set, 6-4, to give the Sooners the 4-0 upset.
Textbook forehand 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 👏 pic.twitter.com/QhqPtGITLv— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 23, 2021
Three other matches ended upon Martinez’s victory. Mandlik dropped his first set, 7-6, but won the second set, 7-5, and was leading the third set 3-1. 69th ranked junior Mason Beiler won his first set, 7-6, and dropped his second set 6-3. He was up 2-1 in the third. Han won his first set, 6-1, over 92nd ranked Rrezart Cungu, and was trailing 1-0 in the second set.
“Today the guys played Sooner tennis on every court,” head coach NickCrowell said afterward. “Energy and discipline was high and the guys played to win at the critical moments in the match. The guys continued to battle on every court, and never gave anything all day. I’m proud of the team, but we are not done yet and look forward to another opportunity tomorrow.”
With the win, the Sooners advance to play the winner of No. 6 TCU and Denver tomorrow. The championship match will be at 2 p.m. CT.
