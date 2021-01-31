You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian, 4-0, in latter half of double header

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alex Martinez

Then-freshman Alex Martinez during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-3) swept Abilene Christian (0-4) , 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Norman.

The Sooners jumped out to a hot start when freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez beat Savan Chhabra and Riley Tran, 6-0. Junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart won, 6-3, over Joaquin Delgado and Oswaldo Cano-Sosa to give the Sooners the doubles point and a 1-0 lead. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez’s match against Jose Maria Rastroj and Mihaly Deli stopped at 5-2 after the point win.

Doubles play started with sophomore Justin Schlageter beating Oswaldo Cano-Sosa, 6-1 and 6-3, to make it 2-0 in favor of the Sooners. Freshman Welsh Hotard dominated Jose Maria Rastroj, 6-1 and 6-2 to give the Sooners the 3-0 lead. Van Emburgh would finish off the Wildcats, beating Savan Chhabra, 6-2 and 6-1, to give the Sooners the 4-0 sweep.

Three matches stopped at the point win. Stewart was beating Mihaly Deli, 6-3 and 4-2. Han was beating Joaquin Delgado, 6-2 and 2-2, and sophomore Mark Mandlik was up, 7-5 and 1-0, over Riley Tran.

Oklahoma will be back in action at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 in Waco to face the undefeated Baylor Bears.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments