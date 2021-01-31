OU men's tennis: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian, 4-0, in latter half of double header

Oklahoma (4-3) swept Abilene Christian (0-4) , 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Norman.
FINAL | #23 OU 4, ACU 0The #Sooners finish out the weekend with a sweep of Abilene Christian! pic.twitter.com/l4JYa4jne0— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 1, 2021
The Sooners jumped out to a hot start when freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez beat Savan Chhabra and Riley Tran, 6-0. Junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart won, 6-3, over Joaquin Delgado and Oswaldo Cano-Sosa to give the Sooners the doubles point and a 1-0 lead. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez’s match against Jose Maria Rastroj and Mihaly Deli stopped at 5-2 after the point win.
Doubles play started with sophomore Justin Schlageter beating Oswaldo Cano-Sosa, 6-1 and 6-3, to make it 2-0 in favor of the Sooners. Freshman Welsh Hotard dominated Jose Maria Rastroj, 6-1 and 6-2 to give the Sooners the 3-0 lead. Van Emburgh would finish off the Wildcats, beating Savan Chhabra, 6-2 and 6-1, to give the Sooners the 4-0 sweep.
Three matches stopped at the point win. Stewart was beating Mihaly Deli, 6-3 and 4-2. Han was beating Joaquin Delgado, 6-2 and 2-2, and sophomore Mark Mandlik was up, 7-5 and 1-0, over Riley Tran.
Oklahoma will be back in action at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 6 in Waco to face the undefeated Baylor Bears.
