OU men's tennis: Sooners release spring 2021 schedule

The Oklahoma men’s tennis team released its spring 2021 schedule of matches on Wednesday.
One week out! The #Sooners open the 2021 season on Jan. 13 with UIW at the Headington Family Tennis Center.📝 https://t.co/tNfj4pt0Xp📆 https://t.co/a17oDB123U pic.twitter.com/CZjI5bPfiZ— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 6, 2021
The Sooners will host 14 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center in 2021. The season kicks off on Jan. 13 with Oklahoma hosting Incarnate World. The team then travels to Tennessee on Jan. 16. The Sooners then travel to ITA Kickoff Weekend at TCU on Jan. 23-24, where they will face Wake Forest, TCU and Denver for a spot at the ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship Feb. 12-14 in Chicago.
Oklahoma then hosts three matches to finish out January. On Jan. 29, Wichita State travels to Norman and on Jan. 31, Abilene Christian and SMU travel to Norman for a double-header.
In February, the men’s team travels to Baylor on Feb. 6 and Arkansas on Feb. 10. The Sooners then host six consecutive matches, starting with Tulsa on Feb. 19 and Louisiana on Feb. 25. In March, Arizona State will travel to Norman on March 5, Texas will arrive on March 7, UTSA comes to Norman on March 10 and Oklahoma State will head south for Bedlam on March 12.
The Sooners then hit the road on March 14 for a matchup against Texas Tech. The final two matches of March are at home with Arizona on March 21 and UCF on March 27. In the last month of spring competition, the Sooners host Texas Tech on April 1 and Baylor on April 3. Oklahoma finishes the season on the road traveling to Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State on April 11, 13 and 18, respectively. The Big 12 Tournament is scheduled for April 22-25.
"We are very excited to kick off the season here next week," head coach Nick Crowell said in a schedule press release. "Our guys have prepared very hard for the season and opportunity and we are hungry to get started."
The program also revealed match times and gameday COVID-19 procedures will be announced at a later date.
