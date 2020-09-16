You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners release 2020 fall schedule

Jochen Bertsch

Freshman Jochen Bertsch hits the ball back over the net, April 27. This is the first match for men's tennis in the Big 12 tournament.

 Shane Byler/The Daily

The OU men’s tennis team announced its schedule for the 2020 fall season on Wednesday.  

The season begins on Sept. 18 when the Sooners go to Frisco, Texas to play in the Lakes Tennis Invitational against schools like Texas Tech and Texas.

Oklahoma ends its fall season with the Big 12 Tennis Championship on Nov. 6-8 at TCU. The last time OU played in the conference championship was in April 2019, and the Sooners beat Texas Tech, 4-0, before losing to Texas, 4-2. The Big 12 Tennis Championship was canceled in spring 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions.

On the fall roster, the Sooners keep six players from last season and add two freshmen — Nathan Han and Welsh Hotard — and a graduate transfer in Jonathan Sheehy. Fifth-year senior Jochen Bertsch is also set to return in spring 2020 after receiving another year of eligibility due to the spring season cancelations.

OU’s spring schedule is set to be released at a later date.  

