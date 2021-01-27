You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked No. 23 in Oracle ITA Men's Team Rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell claps during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The OU men's tennis team was ranked No. 23 in the latest Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men's Team Rankings released Wednesday.

The Sooners are coming off a 4-0 upset victory over No. 12 Wake Forest last Saturday in the first round matchup of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Fort Worth. OU went on to be swept by No. 6 TCU, 4-0, in the championship Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma is 2-2 on the season and will look to get back in action when it hosts Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 29 at Headington Family Tennis Center.

OU will also host a doubleheader when it plays SMU at 11 a.m. CT and Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 31. All matches can be viewed on Playsight.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments