OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked No. 23 in Oracle ITA Men's Team Rankings

The OU men's tennis team was ranked No. 23 in the latest Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men's Team Rankings released Wednesday.
.@ITA_Tennis rankings are in!OU is home to host Wichita State Friday at 6 PM followed by a Sunday doubleheader with SMU (11 AM) and Abilene Christian (3 PM).#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/RVQRLTUkpG— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 27, 2021
The Sooners are coming off a 4-0 upset victory over No. 12 Wake Forest last Saturday in the first round matchup of ITA Kickoff Weekend in Fort Worth. OU went on to be swept by No. 6 TCU, 4-0, in the championship Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma is 2-2 on the season and will look to get back in action when it hosts Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 29 at Headington Family Tennis Center.
OU will also host a doubleheader when it plays SMU at 11 a.m. CT and Abilene Christian at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 31. All matches can be viewed on Playsight.
