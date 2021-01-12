You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked 5th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Jochen Bertsch

Then-freshman Jochen Bertsch plays in Saturday's match. The Sooners beat Michigan 4-1 in the Jan. 28 match in the Headington Family Tennis Center.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

The Oklahoma men’s tennis team is projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 Conference in 2021, according to the preseason rankings released Tuesday.

The Sooners had eight points while TCU led the poll with 24 points and four first place votes. Baylor is second with 22 points and two first place votes. Oklahoma State and Texas are projected just ahead of the Sooners with Texas Tech rounding out the rankings.

The Sooners were 11-4 last season and were about to head into conference play when the season was canceled due to COVID-19. They will look to continue that success into this season.

Oklahoma will begin it’s slate against Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday night inside Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners beat Incarnate Word, 7-0, last season in Norman. No fans will be allowed in attendance, but the matches can be viewed on Playsight.

