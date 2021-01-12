OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked 5th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Oklahoma men’s tennis team is projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 Conference in 2021, according to the preseason rankings released Tuesday.
🗣️ Announcing the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ Men’s #Big12Tennis Preseason Poll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fkElgrIpu0— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 12, 2021
The Sooners had eight points while TCU led the poll with 24 points and four first place votes. Baylor is second with 22 points and two first place votes. Oklahoma State and Texas are projected just ahead of the Sooners with Texas Tech rounding out the rankings.
The Sooners were 11-4 last season and were about to head into conference play when the season was canceled due to COVID-19. They will look to continue that success into this season.
Oklahoma will begin it’s slate against Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday night inside Headington Family Tennis Center. The Sooners beat Incarnate Word, 7-0, last season in Norman. No fans will be allowed in attendance, but the matches can be viewed on Playsight.
