OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked 28th in latest Oracle ITA Rankings

Head Coach Nick Crowell

Head Coach Nick Crowell watches the Sooners play Michigan. The Sooners beat Michigan 4-1 in the Jan. 28 match in the Headington Family Tennis Center.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

The Oklahoma Sooners came in as the 28th ranked team in the new Oracle ITA Rankings released Wednesday.

Oklahoma is 6-4 on the year and is coming off a 6-1 victory over Tulsa back on Feb. 21. It’s match against Louisiana was cancelled last week for unknown reasons.

This is the second time that the Sooners have been ranked, first coming back on Jan. 27 when they were ranked 23rd.

OU will have a huge weekend which starts with it hosting No. 21 Arizona State at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5. Then it will host No. 6 Texas at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7. Both matches will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

