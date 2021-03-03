OU men's tennis: Sooners ranked 28th in latest Oracle ITA Rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners came in as the 28th ranked team in the new Oracle ITA Rankings released Wednesday.
#Sooners check in at No. 28 in the latest @ITA_Tennis release!OU hosts No. 21 Arizona State on Friday, followed by No. 6 Texas Sunday.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/3rdEbD4MTG— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 3, 2021
Oklahoma is 6-4 on the year and is coming off a 6-1 victory over Tulsa back on Feb. 21. It’s match against Louisiana was cancelled last week for unknown reasons.
This is the second time that the Sooners have been ranked, first coming back on Jan. 27 when they were ranked 23rd.
OU will have a huge weekend which starts with it hosting No. 21 Arizona State at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5. Then it will host No. 6 Texas at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7. Both matches will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
