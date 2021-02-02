You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners' match at Baylor moved up from Saturday to Friday

Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell during a singles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners’ match against No. 6 Baylor has been moved up to 1 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 5 in Waco, the program announced Tuesday.

The match was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 6 but will now be played on Friday. The Sooners are 4-3 on the season. They split a doubleheader over the weekend, losing 4-3 to SMU before beating Abilene Christian, 4-0.

The match against Baylor will be the Sooners' second against a conference opponent this season. Their first was against TCU, who they lost, 4-0, against in Fort Worth. The Bears are 6-1 and coming off a 4-1 loss to TCU over the weekend in Waco.

