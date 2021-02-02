OU men's tennis: Sooners' match at Baylor moved up from Saturday to Friday

The Sooners’ match against No. 6 Baylor has been moved up to 1 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 5 in Waco, the program announced Tuesday.
🚨 Schedule change 🚨This weekend’s match at Baylor has been moved up to Friday at 1 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/wVAjspkj8t— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 2, 2021
The match was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 6 but will now be played on Friday. The Sooners are 4-3 on the season. They split a doubleheader over the weekend, losing 4-3 to SMU before beating Abilene Christian, 4-0.
The match against Baylor will be the Sooners' second against a conference opponent this season. Their first was against TCU, who they lost, 4-0, against in Fort Worth. The Bears are 6-1 and coming off a 4-1 loss to TCU over the weekend in Waco.
