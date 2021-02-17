You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners' Feb.19 match against Tulsa moved to Feb. 21 due to inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners’ match with Tulsa, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. CT, has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 21 due to inclement weather.

Oklahoma is 5-4 on the season and is coming off a 4-3 upset win over Arkansas last Wednesday, Feb. 10. Tulsa is 5-3 on the season and coming off an upset win over No. 23 Texas Tech on Feb. 6.

Start time for the match will be announced later, and it will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma +. All matches can also be viewed on Playsight.

