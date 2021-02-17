OU men's tennis: Sooners' Feb.19 match against Tulsa moved to Feb. 21 due to inclement weather

The Sooners’ match with Tulsa, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. CT, has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 21 due to inclement weather.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲The #Sooners' match with Tulsa, originally scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m., has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. The match will be broadcast on FSOK+ and a start time will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/BqcWvcJwSd— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 17, 2021
Oklahoma is 5-4 on the season and is coming off a 4-3 upset win over Arkansas last Wednesday, Feb. 10. Tulsa is 5-3 on the season and coming off an upset win over No. 23 Texas Tech on Feb. 6.
Start time for the match will be announced later, and it will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma +. All matches can also be viewed on Playsight.
