OU men's tennis: Sooners fall to SMU, 4-3, in 1st part of double header

Oklahoma (3-3) lost the first of two matches Sunday afternoon, falling to SMU (4-4), 4-3, inside Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman.
#Sooners fall to SMU 4-3 in the first match of the day.OU will face Abilene Christian up next. pic.twitter.com/daw9b5l1eH— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 31, 2021
Doubles play started off strong for the Sooners when the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez won 6-3 over Caleb Chakravarthi and Jan-Simon Vrbsky. Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez lost their doubles match, 6-4, to Juan Jose Bianchi and Tomas Vaise, meaning it came to the last court for the point.
Junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart won, 7-6, over Julian Steinhausen and Liam Krall to give the Sooners the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
Han dominated Clarke Wilson, 6-4 and 6-2, to give the Sooners the 2-0 lead to start singles play. Martinez won his first set, 7-5, over Vaise but dropped the next two, 6-4 and 6-2, to make it 2-1 in Oklahoma’s favor. OU would pick up another win when Van Emburgh beat Vrbsky, 6-3 and 7-6, to give the Sooners the 3-1 lead.
That’s when the momentum switched. The Mustangs would win the next match when senior Mark Mandlik lost his first set to Krall, 7-6, but won the second set, 6-2, to set up the third set. Krall would pull off the win, 6-4, to make it 3-2 in favor of the Sooners. Sophomore Justin Schlageter would follow the same path as Mandlik, losing his first set 7-6 to Steinhausen, but bouncing back to win the second one, 6-4. Again, the Mustangs dominated the third set winning, 6-2, to tie the overall at three apiece.
It all came down to the final court with No. 69 Beiler and Chakravarthi. SMU won the first set, 6-4, before Beiler bounced back to win the second, 6-4. Chakravarthi would come up big in the third set to win, 6-4, and give the Mustangs the 4-3 upset win.
The Sooners will round out the doubleheader by hosting Abilene Christian at 4:30 p.m. CT. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.
