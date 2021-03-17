OU men's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 28 in latest ITA rankings

OU (7-8) fell two spots to No. 28 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.
#Sooners check in at #28 this week in the @ITA_Tennis rankings. OU hosts #15 Arizona on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CT. #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/9jNpPZvy8U— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 17, 2021
This is the third straight week the Sooners are ranked in the ITA, including fourth overall.
The Sooners began last week with a 4-3 win over UTSA before losing 4-2 to No. 25 Oklahoma State, and then losing 4-1 to No. 31 Texas Tech.
OU will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 22 against No. 15 Arizona in Norman. The match can be viewed on Playsight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.