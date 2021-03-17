You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 28 in latest ITA rankings

Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU (7-8) fell two spots to No. 28 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.

This is the third straight week the Sooners are ranked in the ITA, including fourth overall. 

The Sooners began last week with a 4-3 win over UTSA before losing 4-2 to No. 25 Oklahoma State, and then losing 4-1 to No. 31 Texas Tech.

OU will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 22 against No. 15 Arizona in Norman. The match can be viewed on Playsight.

