OU men's tennis: Sooners fall 4-1 to No. 4 Baylor in Waco

Oklahoma (4-4) lost 4-1 to No. 4 Baylor (7-1) Friday afternoon in Waco.
FINAL | #4 Baylor 4, OU 1The #Sooners fall to #4 Baylor in Waco. OU on the road Wednesday for a midweek clash at Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/GwuLEeKvsK— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 5, 2021
The Sooners started off strong in doubles play as the duo of freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez won 6-2 over No. 10 Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah. Oklahoma would win the doubles point when the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez won 6-3 over Charlie Broom and Matias Soto to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.
Baylor would get some momentum heading into singles play when the duo of Adrian Boitan and Nick Stachowiak beat junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart, 6-4. The Bears took this momentum and ran with it, picking up their first point when No. 74 Stachowiak beat sophomore Mark Mandlik 6-4, 6-0, to tie it at one. No. 69 Beiler would come up short against No. 46 Boitan, 6-2, in both sets to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.
No. 43 Steve Lah would beat Martinez 6-4, 6-3, to make it 3-1 Baylor. The Bears would finish it off when No. 103 Broom beat sophomore Justin Schlageter 7-5, 6-4 to give Baylor the 4-1 win. Two other matches were stopped when Baylor won, the first being No. 56 Soto who was leading 6-3, 5-5 over Van Emburgh while Han was trailing 7-6, 2-3 to Spencer Furman.
The Sooners will be back in action at 4:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 10 when they travel to Fayetteville to play the undefeated Arkansas Razorbacks.
