OU men's tennis: Sooners best Wichita State, 5-2, to begin homestand

The Sooners (3-2) defeated Wichita State (4-2) by the score of 5-2 Friday night inside Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman.
FINAL | #23 OU 5, Wichita State 2#Sooners take down Wichita State in the first match of the weekend!OU back in action Sunday for SMU (11 a.m.) and Abilene Christian (3 p.m.).#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/6qKSGOfUwH— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 30, 2021
The Sooners got off to a slow start when the duo of sophomore Mark Mandlik and freshman Welsh Hotard dropped the first doubles match to Stefan Latinovic and Luka Masic, 6-1. Wichita State would win the doubles point when Orel Ouil and Nicolas Acevedo beat the duo of sophomore Justin Schlageter and senior Max Stewart, 6-2, to give the Shockers the 1-0 lead.
Doubles play would wrap up when freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez beat the No. 32 ranked doubles team of Murkel Dellien and Marius Frosa, 7-6, to give the Sooners some momentum.
Singles play started off great for the Sooners when Schlageter picked up his third win in a row over Acevedo, 6-3, 6-2, to tie the match at one apiece. Frosa would knock off Mandlik, 6-0, 6-4, to give the Shockers the 2-1 lead.
Oklahoma got two wins back-to-back starting with Martinez, who won his first set, 6-1, before dropping the second set, 6-4, to Ovil. Martinez bounced back and tied the match, winning the third set, 6-3, to tie it at two apiece. Han would take his match over Luka Mrsic right after, 6-3, 7-6, to give the Sooners the 3-2 lead.
No. 69 ranked junior Mason Beiler dropped his first set, 6-4, to Latinovic, but bounced back to win the second set, 6-3. He trailed, 5-4, in the third set before rallying and forcing a tiebreaker. Beiler won the tiebreaker, winning the third set, 7-6, and giving the Sooners the 4-2 lead and clinching the win.
Senior Jake Van Emburgh would round out the matches, winning his first set, 6-2, over Dellien before dropping the second set, 7-6. He bounced back, winning the third set, 7-6, to give Oklahoma the 5-2 win.
The Sooners will be back in action at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 29, when they host a doubleheader against SMU and Abilene Christian inside Headington Family Tennis Center. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.
