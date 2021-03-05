You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: No. 28 Sooners narrowly edged by No. 21 Arizona State, 4-3

Mark Mandlik

Then-freshman Mark Mandlik during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 28 Oklahoma (6-5) lost 4-3 to No. 21 Arizona State (11-1) in Norman Friday night.

Oklahoma looked to start strong with doubles play, like it has recently, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez dropped their match to George Stoupe and Nathan Ponwith, 6-2.

OU would drop the doubles point when senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez dropped their match, 6-1, to Christian Lerby and Andrea Bolla to give ASU the early 1-0 lead. The third match which was stopped was between junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart, who were trailing, 5-3, against Tim Ruehl and Makey Rakotomalala.

No. 69 Beiler would dominate his opponent, Rakotomalala, 6-1, 6-4 to tie the match at one all in singles play.

Sophomore Mark Mandlik would fall, 6-3 and 6-1, to Bolla to give the Sun Devils the 2-1 lead. Stewart dropped his first set, 6-3, to Lerby but would bounce back and take set two, 6-4, to head to set three. Lerby was just too much as Stewart lost, 6-2, which gave ASU the 3-1 lead.

Van Emburgh fought hard in his match but would fall, 7-6 and 7-5, to Ponwith to give Arizona State the 4-1 lead and clinch the match.

The Sooners would finish strong with Han winning his fifth-straight match with a 7-6 and 7-6 win over Stoupe to make it 4-2 in favor of the Sun Devils.

Martinez would round OU out with a 7-6 win in his first set, but a 6-4 loss in the second set would set up a tiebreaker in set three. Martinez would win the tiebreaker to finish the match. 

The Sooners will be back in action at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7 against No. 6 Texas in Norman on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

