OU men's tennis: No. 28 Sooners narrowly edged by No. 21 Arizona State, 4-3

No. 28 Oklahoma (6-5) lost 4-3 to No. 21 Arizona State (11-1) in Norman Friday night.
FINAL | ASU 4, OU 3 Three players came away with singles wins as the #28 #Sooners fell to #21 Arizona State Friday in Norman.OU back in action Sunday to host #6 Texas at noon.➡️ https://t.co/q5s02Go0R9 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/z3xDFQdmxG— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 6, 2021
Oklahoma looked to start strong with doubles play, like it has recently, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez dropped their match to George Stoupe and Nathan Ponwith, 6-2.
Bringing the ⚡📈 https://t.co/psrO5L2Dgp | 📺 FSOK pic.twitter.com/3vMHVirN3j— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
OU would drop the doubles point when senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez dropped their match, 6-1, to Christian Lerby and Andrea Bolla to give ASU the early 1-0 lead. The third match which was stopped was between junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart, who were trailing, 5-3, against Tim Ruehl and Makey Rakotomalala.
No. 69 Beiler would dominate his opponent, Rakotomalala, 6-1, 6-4 to tie the match at one all in singles play.
.@mabs831 rolls through his first set!📈 https://t.co/psrO5L2Dgp 📺 FSOKASU 1, OU 0 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/6bScn6xcRy— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
Point OU!@mabs831 holds strong to take court three 6-1, 6-4 and put OU on the board!OU 1, ASU 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/NU8AbPhJgf— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
Sophomore Mark Mandlik would fall, 6-3 and 6-1, to Bolla to give the Sun Devils the 2-1 lead. Stewart dropped his first set, 6-3, to Lerby but would bounce back and take set two, 6-4, to head to set three. Lerby was just too much as Stewart lost, 6-2, which gave ASU the 3-1 lead.
Van Emburgh fought hard in his match but would fall, 7-6 and 7-5, to Ponwith to give Arizona State the 4-1 lead and clinch the match.
🗣 Let's hear it, @JakeVanemburgh 📈 https://t.co/psrO5L2Dgp | 📺 FSOK pic.twitter.com/3D4cnFpSW2— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
What. A. Point.Van Emburgh holds at deuce for 6-5! pic.twitter.com/sLBjgAEh8y— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
The Sooners would finish strong with Han winning his fifth-straight match with a 7-6 and 7-6 win over Stoupe to make it 4-2 in favor of the Sun Devils.
That's a set on five for @nathanhan2001! He takes it in a breaker, 7-6 (5). pic.twitter.com/xnNxQ9uVek— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
Martinez would round OU out with a 7-6 win in his first set, but a 6-4 loss in the second set would set up a tiebreaker in set three. Martinez would win the tiebreaker to finish the match.
Vamos Alex!Martinez takes his first set 7-6 (5).OU 1, ASU 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/YtNJ8ORsTs— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 5, 2021
The Sooners will be back in action at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7 against No. 6 Texas in Norman on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.