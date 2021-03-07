OU men's tennis: No. 28 Sooners fall to No. 6 Texas, 4-3, in hard-fought home match

No. 28 Oklahoma (6-6) almost pulled off the upset over No. 6 Texas (11-3) Sunday afternoon in Norman but came up just short, falling 4-3.
FINAL | #6 Texas 4, #28 OU 3The #Sooners battle to the end but fall short to Texas at home.OU faces UTSA at home on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/n1Xc2MXdhE— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 7, 2021
The Sooners started slow in doubles play when junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart lost, 6-1, to Cleeve Harper and Micah Braswell. But they bounced back strong with senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez beating Payton Holden and Jacob Bullard, 7-5.
LET'S. GO.Van Emburgh/Rodriguez take court three 7-5! pic.twitter.com/i0FPvuG5Uy— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 7, 2021
Sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han sealed the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Eliot Spizzirri and Chih Chi Huang to give the Sooners the 1-0 lead.
No. 69 Beiler won his match easily over Harper, 6-3 and 7-5, to give OU the 2-0 lead. Stewart would drop his match to Nevin Arimilli, 6-2 and 6-3, to make it 2-1 in favor of OU. Martinez won his first set, 6-4, over No. 78 Braswell, but lost the next two, 6-3 and 6-2, to tie the match at two apiece.
Han lost his first set to Huang, 6-4, but bounced back and took the second set, 6-1. Huang finished it off in the third set, beating Han, 6-4, to give Texas the 3-2 lead. Van Emburgh tookset one over No. 120 Spizzirri, 7-5, but dropped the second set, 7-6. Van Emburgh finished the upset with a 6-1 victory to tie the match at three each, meaning it was down to the last court.
Sophomore Justin Schlageter put up a fight with Evin McDonald. Schlageter lost the first set, 7-6, before bouncing back and taking the second set, 7-5. He battled hard but fell,7-5, in the third set to give Texas the win.
The Sooners will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Norman against UTSA on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
