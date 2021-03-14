OU men's tennis: No. 26 Sooners upset by No. 31 Texas Tech, 4-1

No. 26 Oklahoma (7-8, 0-2 Big 12) was upset by No. 31 Texas Tech (8-2, 1-0), 4-1, in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.
FINAL | #31 Texas Tech 4, #26 OU 1#Sooners fall to Texas Tech in Dallas ➡️ https://t.co/gtNJpsNZlK pic.twitter.com/glmQjqG30v— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 14, 2021
OU started doubles play strong with sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han sweeping Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero, 6-0. Texas Tech fought back with Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier beating senior Max Stewart and freshman Welsh Hotard, 6-3.
In the final doubles match, senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez fell, 7-6, to Dimitrios Azoidis and Ilgiz Valiev to give Texas Tech the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
The Red Raiders continued their success into singles play when Azoidis beat sophomore Justin Schlageter, 6-3 and 6-4, to give Texas Tech the 2-0 lead. Sophomore Mark Mandlik fell, 6-3 and 6-4, to Ribero to give Texas Tech the 3-0 lead.
Han finally got the Sooners on the board, winning his first set, 6-1, but dropped the second one, 6-2, to No. 115 Collier. Han fought back and won the third set, 6-3, to make it 3-1 in favor of Texas Tech.
Hotard looked to continue his hot streak, but dropped his first set to Arevalo, 6-4. Hotard fought back and won the second set, 6-2, but dropped the third set, 6-4, to give Texas Tech the 4-1 upset win.
The two other matches that were stopped saw No. 69 junior Mason Beiler win his first set over No. 37 Wynn, 6-3, but he dropped his second set, 6-4. The third set was stopped at five points apiece. The second match saw Martinez drop his first set to No. 93 Valiev, 6-4, but he battled back and took the second set, 7-5. The third set was stopped at four points apiece.
The Sooners will be back in action on Monday, March 22 against Arizona in Norman. The match time is yet to be announced, but the contest can be viewed on Playsight.
