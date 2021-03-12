You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's tennis: No. 26 Sooners fall to No. 25 Oklahoma State, 4-2, in home Bedlam matchup

Mark Mandlik

Then-freshman Mark Mandlik serves the ball during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 26 Oklahoma (7-7) lost in a hard fought match to No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3), 4-2, in a Bedlam battle in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners looked to get off to a strong start with doubles play but the Cowboys had other plans. Emile Hudd and Dominik Kellovsky started the Cowboys off strong, beating senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez, 6-3.

Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez fell, 6-4, to Matej Vocel and Henrik Korsgaard to give the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead to OSU. The last doubles match would stop in play, with senior Max Stewart and junior Mason Beiler trailing, 5-4, to Maxim Tybar and Mathieu Scaglia.

Sophomore Mark Mandlik started off singles play strong with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Kellovsky to tie the game at one apiece. Van Emburgh struggled against No. 47 Vocel, losing 6-3 and 6-3 to give the Cowboys the 2-1 lead again.

Freshman Welsh Hotard continued his strong start to the season with a 6-4 and 7-6 win over Etienne Donnet to tie the match back up at two apiece. Martinez won his first set, 6-4, over Korsgaard but dropped the next two, 6-3 and 6-0, to give OSU the 3-2 lead again.

No. 69 Beiler lost his first set, 6-2, to Hudd, but bounced back and took the second set, 7-6. He fell in the third set, 6-4, to give the Cowboys the 4-2 win. The last match, which saw Han take on Scaglia, was stopped after OSU won. Han lost the first set 7-6, but bounced back and took the second set 6-4. Han was leading 5-3 in the third set when the match stopped.

The Sooners will be back in action at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 14 against No. 31 Texas Tech in Dallas. There will be no live stats or video for the match.

