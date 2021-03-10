You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: No. 26 Sooners escape potential upset in 4-3 win over UTSA

Alex Martinez

Then-freshman Alex Martinez during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 26 Oklahoma (7-6) survived an upset scare from UTSA (6-4), winning 4-3 in Norman on Wednesday.

The Sooners had been strong in doubles play recently, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday. The Roadrunners won the first match when Javier Gonzales and Garrett Skelly beat sophomore Mark Mandlik and junior Matt Rodriguez, 6-4, to give the advantage to UTSA.

Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez bounced the Sooners back with a 6-3 win over Sebastian Rodriguez and Joao Ceolin to turn the eyes to court two for the point.

Junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart fought hard but fell, 7-5, to Juri Reckow and Slava Gulin to give the roadrunners the doubles point and the early 1-0 lead.

“We knew tonight was going to be a tough match,” head coach Nick Crowell said afterward. “They have a lot of good players and are well coached.

Mandlik started singles play off great for the Sooners with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Javier Gonzalez to make it tied at one a piece.

Freshman Welsh Hotard made a statement after not being active for a couple matches with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Rodriguez to give the Sooners the 2-1 lead to begin singles play.

Sophomore Justin Schlageter won his first set, 6-1, over Gulin, but dropped the second set, 6-3. Schlageter would bounce back and take the third set, 6-1, to give the Sooners the 3-1 lead.

Han fell in straight sets to Ceolin, 6-3 and 7-6 to keep the roadrunners alive. But No. 69 Beiler would finish off the win for OU with a 6-4 and 7-6 win over Rodriguez to make it 4-2 in favor of OU.

The last match finished  saw Martinez win his first set, 6-4, over Reckow, but he dropped the second set, 6-4. The third set was close throughout, but Martinez fell, 7-6, to make the final 4-3 in favor of the Sooners.

“Our guys responded well after losing the doubles (match) and really relaxed and settled into the match,” Crowell said. “I was proud how the guys went for their shots in the critical moments of the match.”

Oklahoma will be back in action at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12 against No. 25 Oklahoma State in Norman. The match will open up Big 12 play for the Sooners and can be viewed on Playsight.

