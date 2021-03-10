OU men's tennis: No. 26 Sooners escape potential upset in 4-3 win over UTSA

No. 26 Oklahoma (7-6) survived an upset scare from UTSA (6-4), winning 4-3 in Norman on Wednesday.
FINAL | #26 OU 4, UTSA 3The #Sooners open the week with a win over the Roadrunners! OU back in action Friday to host #25 Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. CT.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/RQ79AnUOEx— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 11, 2021
The Sooners had been strong in doubles play recently, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday. The Roadrunners won the first match when Javier Gonzales and Garrett Skelly beat sophomore Mark Mandlik and junior Matt Rodriguez, 6-4, to give the advantage to UTSA.
Freshman Nathan Han and sophomore Alex Martinez bounced the Sooners back with a 6-3 win over Sebastian Rodriguez and Joao Ceolin to turn the eyes to court two for the point.
Han and Martinez take court one 6-3One court remaining. Beiler and Stewart are locked in at 5-all on court two.📺 FSOK | 📈 https://t.co/RHXSHfFlrC pic.twitter.com/365DiDgMlX— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Junior Mason Beiler and senior Max Stewart fought hard but fell, 7-5, to Juri Reckow and Slava Gulin to give the roadrunners the doubles point and the early 1-0 lead.
“We knew tonight was going to be a tough match,” head coach Nick Crowell said afterward. “They have a lot of good players and are well coached.
Mandlik started singles play off great for the Sooners with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Javier Gonzalez to make it tied at one a piece.
.@MarkMandlik takes his first set 6-2 on court three!📺 FSOK pic.twitter.com/TmXUy7DkCC— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Made quick work of court two😤 @MarkMandlik wins 6-1, 6-2 and the #Sooners are on the board!OU 1, UTSA 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/EHs4nedQMY— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Freshman Welsh Hotard made a statement after not being active for a couple matches with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Rodriguez to give the Sooners the 2-1 lead to begin singles play.
Hotard with an ace to take the opening set! 📺 FSOK pic.twitter.com/VOMiOhziu8— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Oh, my 😱 Hotard with an ace to win court six 6-3, 6-4! OU 2, UTSA 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/eGqp1NIxRt— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Sophomore Justin Schlageter won his first set, 6-1, over Gulin, but dropped the second set, 6-3. Schlageter would bounce back and take the third set, 6-1, to give the Sooners the 3-1 lead.
Schlageter wins it! The sophomore takes court five, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 and the #Sooners need just one more.OU 3, UTSA 1 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/Trb8KzjdeV— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
Han fell in straight sets to Ceolin, 6-3 and 7-6 to keep the roadrunners alive. But No. 69 Beiler would finish off the win for OU with a 6-4 and 7-6 win over Rodriguez to make it 4-2 in favor of OU.
.@mabs831 holds on to take set on 6-4 on court two!📺 FSOK pic.twitter.com/4T7kdkhvUO— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
.@mabs831 takes it in a breaker! He wins court two 6-4, 7-6 (3) and the #Sooners will claim this one.OU 4, UTSA 2 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/R4iSRwDBvx— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 10, 2021
The last match finished saw Martinez win his first set, 6-4, over Reckow, but he dropped the second set, 6-4. The third set was close throughout, but Martinez fell, 7-6, to make the final 4-3 in favor of the Sooners.
“Our guys responded well after losing the doubles (match) and really relaxed and settled into the match,” Crowell said. “I was proud how the guys went for their shots in the critical moments of the match.”
Oklahoma will be back in action at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12 against No. 25 Oklahoma State in Norman. The match will open up Big 12 play for the Sooners and can be viewed on Playsight.
