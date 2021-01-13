OU men's tennis: Mason Beiler ranked 69th in initial ITA Singles Ranking

Junior Mason Beiler is the 69th-ranked college singles player in the country, according to the ITA Singles Rankings released Wednesday.
Rankings are in!@mabs831 checks in at No. 69 in the first @ITA_Tennis singles release of the year.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/z7kUM88I5o— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 13, 2021
Beiler was the only Sooner ranked in the top 100 to start the season. He went 4-1 in singles action during the fall season, along with a 2-0 record in doubles play.
Beiler finished the spring 2020 season with a 15-9 record, and was given the ITA Central Region Player to Watch — the award given annually to the top returning player in the region. He also made the 2020 All-Big 12 Academic First Team.
Beiler and the Sooners will look to start the season off right when they host Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.
