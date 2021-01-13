You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's tennis: Mason Beiler ranked 69th in initial ITA Singles Ranking

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Junior Mason Beiler is the 69th-ranked college singles player in the country, according to the ITA Singles Rankings released Wednesday.

Beiler was the only Sooner ranked in the top 100 to start the season. He went 4-1 in singles action during the fall season, along with a 2-0 record in doubles play.

Beiler finished the spring 2020 season with a 15-9 record, and was given the ITA Central Region Player to Watch — the award given annually to the top returning player in the region. He also made the 2020 All-Big 12 Academic First Team.

Beiler and the Sooners will look to start the season off right when they host Incarnate Word at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.

