OU men's tennis: Jake Van Emburgh named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma senior Jake Van Emburgh was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Get a shutout in doubles ☑️Beat a ranked opponent in straight sets ☑️Clinch a win for the team ☑️@JakeVanemburgh did it all in OU's win over Tulsa. The senior is your Big 12 Player of the Week!➡️ https://t.co/lvXRnN8VIf | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/UW0l9ddRkv— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 23, 2021
Van Emburgh started off on fire in his doubles match with his partner junior Matt Rodriguez when they shut out Tulsa’s Daniel Siddall and Ezequiel Santalla, 6-0. The win set the Sooners up to take the doubles point. Van Emburgh and Rodriguez moved to 4-0 on the season as a pair.
Van Emburgh’s success continued into singles play when he upset the No. 67 ranked player in the country and reigning ITA Central Region singles champion Kody Pearson in straight sets. Van Emburgh won 6-2 and 6-3, for his first ranked win of the season and it also clinched OU’s ninth straight win over in-state rival Tulsa.
The award marks Van Emburgh’s first career weekly honor and also the first for the Sooners this season. OU is back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Norman. The matches can be viewed on Playsight.
