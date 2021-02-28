OU men's gymnastics: Yul Moldauer, Genki Suzuki claim event titles on final day of 2021 Winter Cup

Former Sooner gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Genki Suzuki both won event titles at the 2021 Winter Cup on Sunday.
Moldauer won the parallel bars championship with a 28.150 and Suzuki claimed the high bar title with a 27.250. Coming into the second day of the event for men’s competition, former Sooner Allan Bower and Moldauer had already claimed U.S. national team spots. Current OU junior Vitaliy Guimaraes and Suzuki were the hunt to claim positions on the team as well.
Prior to the commencement of day two, head coach Mark Williams announced that Guimaraes, Suzuki, and current Oklahoma redshirt senior Matt Wenske would compete in the all-around, while Bower would only compete on pommel horse. The first rotation saw Moldauer on the pommel horse with Wenske, Guimaraes, and Suzuki, all in Squad E, on parallel bars. Wenske finished with the top score of the three with a 13.450.
In rotation two, Squad E took on the high bar and Suzuki scored an impressive 13.600, a massive reason for his eventual high bar event title. Guimaraes and Wenske finished right behind him with scores of 13.300 and 12.550,respectively. Meanwhile, Moldauer was on rings and put up a 13.950, enough for second on the day.
Rotation three saw Squad E move to the floor where Wenske shined. The current Sooners' captain topped all current and former teammates on the day with a 13.950 and was the rotation’s top scorer. Guimaraes was just behind him with a 13.850, followed by Suzuki with a 13.550.
In rotation four, Bower scored a rotation-high 14.550, and was followed up by impressive showings from the remainder of Squad E including a 14.050 by Suzuki, 13.600 by Guimaraes and 13.150 by Wenske. At the same time, Moldauer scored a rotation-high 13.850 on the parallel bars, which eventually helped him claim the event title.
Rings were next for Squad E in rotation five. Wenske refused to relent, leading the Sooners with a score of 13.800. Suzuki and Guimaraes ended up with scores of 13.400 and 13.250, respectively.
The final rotation of the contest saw the Sooners on vault. Wenske showed out once again, ending the event with a 14.250 — the fifth highest score on vault on the day. Guimaraes and Suzuki finished the event with scores of 13.850 and 13.250, respectively.
At the conclusion of the event, 10 gymnasts were named to the 2021 U.S. Senior National Team. Suzuki and Guimaraes were chosen to join Bower and Moldauer. The Sooners return to NCAA action against William & Mary at noon CT on Saturday, March 6 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
