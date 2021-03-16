You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Spencer Goodell named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

Spencer Goodell

Junior Spencer Goodell during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior Spencer Goodell was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday after taking first-place in the all-around against No. 4 Stanford on Saturday.

Goodell, ranked No. 9 nationally in the all-around rankings, had career-highs on still rings with a score of 13.800 and parallel bars with a score of 13.900. Goodell helped the No. 1 Sooners tie the Cardinal.

OU junior Morgan Seyler won the award in January after claiming an all-around crown, putting up a score of 76.700. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes won the award in February after leading the Sooners to a virtual victory over Army.

Goodell and the Sooners now look to UC Berkeley before postseason action starts up. OU takes on the Golden Bears at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20 in Berkeley.

