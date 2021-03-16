OU men's gymnastics: Spencer Goodell named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

Junior Spencer Goodell was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday after taking first-place in the all-around against No. 4 Stanford on Saturday.
Following a career day in the all-around competition, @GoodellSpencer is your @MPSFMensGym 𝐆𝐲𝐦𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤. 👏#GymU » https://t.co/dP6vwqxS8D pic.twitter.com/YVTk2YXY5h— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 16, 2021
Goodell, ranked No. 9 nationally in the all-around rankings, had career-highs on still rings with a score of 13.800 and parallel bars with a score of 13.900. Goodell helped the No. 1 Sooners tie the Cardinal.
OU junior Morgan Seyler won the award in January after claiming an all-around crown, putting up a score of 76.700. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes won the award in February after leading the Sooners to a virtual victory over Army.
Goodell and the Sooners now look to UC Berkeley before postseason action starts up. OU takes on the Golden Bears at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20 in Berkeley.
