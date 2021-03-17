OU men's gymnastics: Sooners stay at No. 1 latest CGA standings

Oklahoma stayed put at No. 1 in the College Gymnastics Association standings and coaches poll on Wednesday after tying then-No. 4 Stanford with a score of 409.300 on March 13.
Still on 🔝📝 https://t.co/Uphm84cCts#GymU pic.twitter.com/5JasaSsQey— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 17, 2021
OU holds the top team average in the country with 413.867. The Sooners also hold the top spot on floor exercise and are second on still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.
In the individual rankings, OU had three gymnasts in the top-10 in the all-around standings. Junior Spencer Goodell came in at No. 6 with a 81.467 score followed by junior Vitaliy Guimaraes at No. 8 with a score of 80.917, then senior Matt Wenske at No. 10 with a 80.717 score.
Two Sooners hold top-10 spots in the latest CGA standings and both are on floor exercise. Senior Gage Dyer ranks No. 1 with a score of 14.850 and junior Morgan Seyler came in at No. 4 with a 14.450 score.
The Sooners are back on the floor this weekend as they take on UC Berkeley at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 before postseason action begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.