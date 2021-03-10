OU men's gymnastics: Sooners stay at No. 1 in latest CGA standings and coaches poll

Oklahoma stayed put at No. 1 in the College Gymnastics Association standings and coaches poll released on Wednesday.
#Sooners hold 𝗡𝗼. 𝟭 going into big weekend matchup.📝https://t.co/vjYXkIK2Nj#GymU 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/RG3EvVjOmn— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 10, 2021
The Sooners hold the top team average in the nation with 413.867. OU also holds the top spots on floor exercise, still rings, parallel bars and high bar.
In the individual rankings, the Sooners had three gymnasts in the top-10 in the all-around standings. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes came in at No. 7 with a score of 81.250, followed by junior Spencer Goodell at No. 9 with a 80.800 score and senior Matt Wenske at No. 10 with a 79.400 score.
OU had two top-5 gymnasts in the latest individual CGA standings and both came from floor exercise. Senior Gage Dyer came in at No. 1 with a score of 14.850 and junior Morgan Seyler came in at No. 4 with a 14.450 score.
The Sooners return to action, taking on defending national champions No. 3 Stanford at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 13 at McCasland Field House in Norman.
