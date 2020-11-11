OU men's gymnastics: Sooners sign 4 in 2021 class on National Signing Day

Oklahoma’s men’s gymnastics team had four commits put pen to paper on Wednesday on National Signing Day.
#GymU inks four for 2021 from across the 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞 🌎Welcome home, Fuzzy, Emre, Raydel and Nikolai!https://t.co/Aym59FpPY6— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Fuzzy Benas, Emre Dodanli, Raydel Gamboa, and Nikolai Kolesnikov will all join the Sooners in the fall of 2021.
Fuzzy Benas
Benas heads north of the Red River to Norman from Richmond, Texas, where he competed for Enrich Gymnastics. Benas’ decorated record includes a top overall finish at the 2020 Winter Cup in Las Vegas. His father was a gymnast at Penn State.
He was the junior all-around 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩 at Winter Cup earlier this year. Welcome to #GymU, Fuzzy! pic.twitter.com/cOI1Q9iPpN— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Emre Dodanli
Dodanli is OU’s lone international early signee. The Milton, Ontario, Canada product will come to Oklahoma with junior Canadian national team experience and a friendship with current OU sophomore David Sandro, who he trained with at the junior level.
An 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 talent. Welcome to #GymU, Emre! pic.twitter.com/Vz6FQVpTCl— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 11, 2020
Raydel Gamboa
Gamboa comes to Norman from Phoenix, Arizona, where he trains at USA Flairs, which is also the gym that former US Olympian Alex Naddour trained at. Like Benas, Gamboa has an illustrious junior record, headlined by a fourth-place vault finish at the 2019 Men's Junior Olympic National Championships.
A talented gymnast making his way to Norman from the 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐭. Welcome to #GymU, @RaydelGP! pic.twitter.com/eLSYmyWJ4I— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Nikolai Kolesnikov
Kolesnikov will head south to Norman from Minnesota, where he competes with Mini Hops gymnastics. One of Kolesnikov’s best performances came in 2017 when he finished No. 5 in the all-around in the Region 4 championships. His father was a Soviet gymnast and is now a coach at the University of Minnesota.
Joining the #Sooners from the North Star state, he's got gymnastics in his 𝐃𝐍𝐀.Welcome to #GymU, @NikolaiKolesni7! pic.twitter.com/rESXX54JMD— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) November 11, 2020
