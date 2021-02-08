OU men's gymnastics: Sooners sign 2021 prospect Cailen Walker

Cailen Walker, a 2021 prospect and level 10 gymnast, signed with Oklahoma on Monday.
Adding another talented gymnast out of California to the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬. Welcome to #GymU, Cailen! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/mpTe0y2qJr— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 8, 2021
Walker is now the sixth signee in the No. 1 Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class. Walker, a native of Hercules, California, currently competes for Head Over Heels club. In 2018, he won the All Around champion at Stanford Open, the largest boys invitational in Northern California.
Walker joins signees Brigham Frentheway, Fuzzy Benas, Emre Dodanli, Raydel Gamboa and Nikolai Kolesnikov in OU’s 2021 class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.