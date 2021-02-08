You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners sign 2021 prospect Cailen Walker

The Sooners stand together before the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Cailen Walker, a 2021 prospect and level 10 gymnast, signed with Oklahoma on Monday.

Walker is now the sixth signee in the No. 1 Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class. Walker, a native of Hercules, California, currently competes for Head Over Heels club. In 2018, he won the All Around champion at Stanford Open, the largest boys invitational in Northern California.

Walker joins signees Brigham Frentheway, Fuzzy Benas, Emre Dodanli, Raydel Gamboa and Nikolai Kolesnikov in OU’s 2021 class.

