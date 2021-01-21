OU men's gymnastics: Sooners sign 2021 prospect Brigham Frentheway

2021 prospect and Level 10 gymnast Brigham Frentheway signed with Oklahoma on Thursday.
A 𝙗𝙞𝙜-𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 addition to the 2021 signing class. Welcome 🏡, Brigham! #GymU pic.twitter.com/7xjLM2PXDN— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 21, 2021
Frentheway, a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming, brings a unique resume with him to Norman. The 17-year-old is one of the top up-and-coming gymnasts in the nation and took part in the Elite Team Cup as part of region nine just last year.
Along with that, Frentheway was also a participant in the junior division of the 2020 Winter Cup Challenge, as well as the Men’s Junior Olympic National Championships in 2019.
Frentheway is now the fifth signee in the Sooners' 2021 class since November, joining Fuzzy Benas, Emre Dodanli, Raydel Gamboa and Nikolai Kolesnikov.
