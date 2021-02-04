OU men's gymnastics: Sooners remain No. 1 in latest CGA standings, coaches poll

The Sooners remained at No. 1 in latest the College Gymnastics Association standings and coaches poll on Thursday.
𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧.#Sooners stay 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 in @CollegeMGym standings & coaches poll, also rank first on five of six events.#GymU » https://t.co/WLSRvvtyL2 pic.twitter.com/SmD4INYvnY— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 5, 2021
Oklahoma has scored at least 400 in each meet so far this season and they hold the top team average at 413.867. On top of that, the Sooners hold top spots in five of six events. The Sooners rank first on floor exercise at 70.617, pommel horse at 67.383, still rings at 67.883, vault at 72.317 and parallel bars at 68.450. OU is also ranked second on high bar at 67.217.
The Sooners also have four gymnasts in the top 10 of the all-around rankings, led by Vitaliy Guimaraes' 82.850 which puts him in third place. Junior Spencer Goodell ranks fourth in the country with his 81.200 average while senior Matt Wenske and junior Morgan Seyler hold seventh and tenth with 80.250 and 76.700 respectively.
Oklahoma holds the top three spots in the CGA's floor rankings. Senior Gage Dyer has been absolutely dominant on the floor all season and is coming off an outstanding performance over the weekend which saw him put up an NCAA-best 14.950. Guimaraes holds the runner-up spot with a 14.450 average while Morgan Seyler ranks third with a 14.400.
The Sooners now take a break from NCAA competition for the month of February before returning to competition on March 6, when they’re scheduled to face William & Mary.
