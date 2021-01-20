OU men's gymnastics: Sooners ranked No. 1 in CGA standings

With the first week of the season now out of the way, the Sooners found themselves on top of the College Gymnastics Association's standings on Wednesday.
🔛🔝#Sooners hold the No. 1⃣ spot in @CollegeMGym standings and the top spot on five of six events as a team.#GymU » https://t.co/K7hwNr64ls pic.twitter.com/CSA4omXllL— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 20, 2021
With OU at No. 1, the CGA's top five is rounded out with Michigan at No. 2, Illinois at No. 3, Air Force at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 5.
Oklahoma's ranking comes after an impressive showing at the Rocky Mountain Open, where the Sooners put up 414.450 — the top team average in the nation. Additionally, OU held the top spots on five of six events.
Senior Matt Wenske and junior Spencer Goodell led the way with individual accolades, as they both hold two of the top three spots in all-around rankings. The Sooners have the highest number of gymnasts in the top ten of a single event on vault, finishing with six representatives.
Oklahoma will be back in action for its home opener against Air Force at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 23 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.