OU men's gymnastics: Sooners ranked No. 1 in CGA standings

Matt Wenske

Then-redshirt junior Matt Wenske during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

With the first week of the season now out of the way, the Sooners found themselves on top of the College Gymnastics Association's standings on Wednesday.

With OU at No. 1, the CGA's top five is rounded out with Michigan at No. 2, Illinois at No. 3, Air Force at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 5.

Oklahoma's ranking comes after an impressive showing at the Rocky Mountain Open, where the Sooners put up 414.450 — the top team average in the nation. Additionally, OU held the top spots on five of six events.

Senior Matt Wenske and junior Spencer Goodell led the way with individual accolades, as they both hold two of the top three spots in all-around rankings.  The Sooners have the highest number of gymnasts in the top ten of a single event on vault, finishing with six representatives.

Oklahoma will be back in action for its home opener against Air Force at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 23 in Norman.

