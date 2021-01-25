OU men's gymnastics: Sooners move virtual meet against No. 12 Army to 3 p.m. CT

The No. 1 Sooners' virtual meet against No. 12 Army on Jan. 30 in Norman has been moved from noon to 3 p.m.
🚨 Time change 𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙩 🚨#Sooners will 𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 compete against Army this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside McCasland Field House. #GymU pic.twitter.com/ArVuXCpUUE— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 25, 2021
In its previous outing, Oklahoma defeated No. 4 Air Force, 413.750-374.400, in Norman. OU's matchup with the Black Knights will be the first of three virtual meets on the season.
Tickets will not be sold to Sooner home meets due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19. Instead, the gymnasts have been given a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.