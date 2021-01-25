You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners move virtual meet against No. 12 Army to 3 p.m. CT

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Morgan Seyler

Then-sophomore Morgan Seyler during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The No. 1 Sooners' virtual meet against No. 12 Army on Jan. 30 in Norman has been moved from noon to 3 p.m.

In its previous outing, Oklahoma defeated No. 4 Air Force, 413.750-374.400, in Norman. OU's matchup with the Black Knights will be the first of three virtual meets on the season.

Tickets will not be sold to Sooner home meets due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19. Instead, the gymnasts have been given a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis.

