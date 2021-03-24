OU men's gymnastics: Sooners finish regular season ranked No. 1 in CGA standings, coaches poll

Oklahoma (6-0-1) ended its regular season at No. 1 in the latest College Gymnastics Association standings and coaches poll on Wednesday.
#Sooners finish regular season on 🔝📝 https://t.co/eSZAtEDM8N#GymU pic.twitter.com/lsi8QhXRox— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 24, 2021
The top-ranked Sooners finished their regular season off strong by defeating No. 11 UC Berkeley, 404.700-390.600, on March 20.
OU holds the top overall team average in the country with 413.867. The Sooners also rank first on floor exercise, second on still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. OU ranks third on pommel horse.
In the individual rankings, Oklahoma had three gymnasts ranked in the top-10 in the all-around standings. Junior Spencer Goodell came in at No. 7 with a score of 81.467, ahead of junior Vitaliy Guimaraes at No. 9 with a score of 80.917 and senior Matt Wenske at No. 10 with a 80.867 score.
The Sooners also had two top-5 gymnasts on floor exercise. Senior Gage Dyer is positioned at No. 1 with a 14.850 score and junior Morgan Seyler came in at No. 5 with a 14.450 score.
OU has a week off before postseason competition starts on Saturday, April 3 in Colorado Springs. The Sooners will face No. 3 Stanford, No. 11 UC Berkeley and No. 14 Air Force to begin the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference Championships.
