You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners finish regular season ranked No. 1 in CGA standings, coaches poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gage Dyer

Senior Gage Dyer during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (6-0-1) ended its regular season at No. 1 in the latest College Gymnastics Association standings and coaches poll on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Sooners finished their regular season off strong by defeating No. 11 UC Berkeley, 404.700-390.600, on March 20. 

OU holds the top overall team average in the country with 413.867. The Sooners also rank first on floor exercise, second on still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. OU ranks third on pommel horse. 

In the individual rankings, Oklahoma had three gymnasts ranked in the top-10 in the all-around standings. Junior Spencer Goodell came in at No. 7 with a score of 81.467, ahead of junior Vitaliy Guimaraes at No. 9 with a score of 80.917 and senior Matt Wenske at No. 10 with a 80.867 score.

The Sooners also had two top-5 gymnasts on floor exercise. Senior Gage Dyer is positioned at No. 1 with a 14.850 score and junior Morgan Seyler came in at No. 5 with a 14.450 score. 

OU has a week off before postseason competition starts on Saturday, April 3 in Colorado Springs. The Sooners will face No. 3 Stanford, No. 11 UC Berkeley and No. 14 Air Force to begin the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conference Championships. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments