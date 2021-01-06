OU men's gymnastics: Sooners come in at No. 2 in CGA Preseason Coaches Poll

Oklahoma came in at No. 2 in the College Gymnastics Association Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
𝘑𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥.#Sooners hold No. 2⃣ spot in @CollegeMGym Preseason Coaches Poll » https://t.co/y5HThGYuCN pic.twitter.com/QPDIu1XSu0— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 6, 2021
OU received 208 total points, along with two first-place votes, in the 2021 coaches poll. Stanford topped the poll after receiving 221 total points and 12 first-place votes. Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois rounded out the rest of the poll's Top 5.
The Sooners are coming off finishing 8-2 in a shortened season and are bringing back 14 gymnasts from their 2020 squad, including All-Americans Gage Dyer and Vitaliy Guimaraes.
Oklahoma's full 2021 schedule has yet to be released.
