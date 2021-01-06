You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners come in at No. 2 in CGA Preseason Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mark Williams

OU men's gymnastics coach Mark Williams watches his athletes perform March 9, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma came in at No. 2 in the College Gymnastics Association Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

OU received 208 total points, along with two first-place votes, in the 2021 coaches poll. Stanford topped the poll after receiving 221 total points and 12 first-place votes. Michigan, Nebraska and Illinois rounded out the rest of the poll's Top 5.

The Sooners are coming off finishing 8-2 in a shortened season and are bringing back 14 gymnasts from their 2020 squad, including All-Americans Gage Dyer and Vitaliy Guimaraes.

Oklahoma's full 2021 schedule has yet to be released.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments