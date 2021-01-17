OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat No. 13 Air Force, Arizona State in Rocky Mountain Open

No. 2 Oklahoma opened its 2021 campaign with a dominant display over No. 13 Air Force and Arizona State in the Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday. The Sooners put up 414.450 to the Falcons' 384.100 and the Sun Devils' 371.750.
With the victory, OU has now won 21 of the previous 22 Rocky Mountain Opens.
Oklahoma began the meet on still rings, putting up a solid score of 68.050. The Sooners were led by senior captain Matt Wenske who put up a 13.800 set.
Floor exercises came in the second rotation, where Oklahoma continued its hot start. The Sooners ended the event with a tally of 71.450. Senior Gage Dyer led the way with an impressive 14.850 to take home the individual event title.
The third rotation, pommel horse, was arguably the most challenging of the night for Oklahoma. Even so, OU was still able to put up a score of 67.550, led by redshirt sophomore Braden Collier's score of 13.900. Collier's performance in pommel horse gave him his second-ever career title.
The Sooners put up 67.750 on high bar, the meet's fourth rotation. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes and freshman Jack Freeman both put up 13.800s and shared second overall in the event.
OU came into the fifth rotation, vault, with a comfortable lead. Even so, the Sooners didn’t let up as they put up their second 70-point tally of the meet with a score of 71.400. Junior Morgan Seyler won the individual event title with a 14.400 vault and redshirt Junior Mason Menser placed second with a 14.350. Oklahoma impressively put up the top six scores in the event.
Senior Matt Wenske won his second event crown in the final event, the parallel bars. OU breezed to victory with a 68.250 to close out the meet. Junior Spencer Goodell collected the all-around title with a career-best tally of 81.250. The Sooners claimed all six event titles and five of six individual event titles on the night.
Next, Oklahoma returns home for a rematch against Air Force at 6 p.m. CT on Jan. 23 in Norman.
