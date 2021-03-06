OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 11 William & Mary, 403.700-384.900, on road

No. 1 Oklahoma earned a convincing 403.700-384.900 win over No. 11 William & Mary on Saturday in its return to NCAA competition after the Winter Cup.
Senior captain Gage Dyer suffered a muscle injury in training prior to the Winter Cup that will keep him from the floor for 4-6 weeks. Without him, OU put up an uncharacteristically low 63.9 on pommel horse to begin the meet. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes had the best score and won the event title for the Sooners with a 13.650, but they trailed, 64.950-63.900, at the end of the first rotation.
OU quickly regained the lead on floor. Sophomore Jack Freeman, junior Spencer Goodell and junior Morgan Seyler all went over 14 to give Oklahoma a 69.050 on floor and a 132.950-125.950 lead after two rotations. Seyler’s 14.450 won the event.
The Sooners extended their lead on vault. Redshirt junior Mason Menser and Seyler each tied their respective career highs with a 14.650 and a 14.550. Menser’s career high gave him the event title and Freeman added a 14.250 to push the OU lead to 203.800-190.200. Oklahoma continued performing well as it moved to still rings. Guimaraes was the only gymnast in the competition to break 14 with a 14.100 that was also good for a new career high.
Guimaraes continued setting career highs on high bar. He scored a 13.850 and Goodell added a career high 13.100 as the OU lead grew to 336.150-322.850. In the last rotation, every Sooner scored above a 13 on parallel bars, led by a 13.750 from freshman Noah Giordano. An OU athlete claimed every event title of the meet and Goodell won the all around title with an 80.
Oklahoma will take on No. 16 Stanford at 1 p.m. CT on March 13 in its return to McCasland Field House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.