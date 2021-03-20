OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 11 UC Berkeley, 404.700-390.600, to close out regular season

No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0-1) picked up a strong 404.700-390.600 road win over No. 11 UC Berkeley on Saturday in its last regular season meet to remain undefeated entering the postseason.
No. 1 Sooners come out on top against No. 11 Cal with a score of 404.700-390.600! #GymU pic.twitter.com/64FmXDWR43— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 20, 2021
The Sooners had a handful of gymnasts have career days, helping them defeat the Golden Bears. On floor exercise, redshirt senior Matt Wenske, a Nissen Emery Award nominee, had a career-best score of 14.500 and redshirt junior Mason Menser recorded a career-best score of 13.600.
A 14.500 from Matt Wenske, a career-best!📺 https://t.co/bGT1LfVHiK#GymU pic.twitter.com/VVRE26bbof— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 20, 2021
On still rings, sophomore Alan Camillus set a career best with a score of 13.750 while junior Morgan Seyler also had a career-best score of 13.700. On parallel bars, redshirt sophomore Cesar Garcia recorded an impressive score of 14.400, a career best. Garcia’s previous career-high on parallel bars was 13.950.
Heading into the postseason, the Sooners hold the top overall team average in the country. OU ranks first on floor exercise, second on still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar and third on pommel horse.
Oklahoma will be back in action and will compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 3 in Colorado Springs to open up the postseason.
