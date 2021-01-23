OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners crush Air Force, 413.750-374.400, in home opener

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated Air Force by a score of 413.750 to 374.400 on Saturday.
The top-ranked Sooners started the meet on the floor and wasted no time getting back to being dominant. Senior Gage Dyer and junior Morgan Seyler put on a show once again as they got the top scores on the floor. Dyer finished with 14.750 as Seylor placed right behind him with 14.300, placing OU on a hot start for the night.
On the second rotation, pommel horse, Oklahoma put up 66.750 led by freshman Zack Nunez. He put up an eye-opening 13.750 performance and helped the Sooners build a 135.850 to 123.150 lead.
OU tackled the still rings in the third rotation and put up 68.500. Senior captain Matt Wenske once again led by example as he was the top scorer in the event with a 13.900.
On the meet's fourth event, vault, the Sooners had their highest scoring event as they put up a big 73.200 and took a 277.550 to 252.250 lead. Junior Spencer Goodell was the top scorer on vault as he led the way with 14.800, which is the second time he’s done so this season.
Afterwards, Oklahoma headed to the parallel bars where a collective team effort led to the Sooners putting up 69.050. Sophomore David Sandro stood out with an impressive 14.200 performance.
The Sooners held a 346.600 to 313.850 lead heading into the night’s final event, high bar. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes added onto his early season success as he took home the high bar event title with a score of 13.650. Oklahoma put up a team score of 67.150.
Next, OU hosts Army at 12 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Norman.
