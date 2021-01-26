OU men's gymnastics: Morgan Seyler, Zach Nunez earn Gymnast of the Week honors

Junior Morgan Seyler and freshman Zach Nunez both took home gymnast of the week honors on Tuesday after leading No. 1 Oklahoma to a 413.750-374.400 victory over No. 4 Air Force on Jan. 23.
Another week of 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬 💪Seyler, Nunez claim @MPSFMensGym, @CollegeMGym weekly honors following their performances vs. Air Force.#GymU » https://t.co/u3XsZM7Am7 pic.twitter.com/YyINoWVghe— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 26, 2021
Seyler has been awarded Mountain Pacific Sports Federation gymnast of the week for his all-around victory against the Falcons. He put up an impressive 76.700 to claim his first ever all-around victory as a Sooner. On top of that, Seyler also put up career highs on still rings,13.300, and high bar,13.100, while also finishing runner-up on the floor behind teammate Gage Dyer.
Nunez, a Cypress, Texas, native, was named College Gymnastics Association’s Rookie of the Week, his first ever weekly award. It was Nunez’s first ever meet inside McCasland field house and he made the most out of it by putting up a career-best 13.750 on pommel horse to claim the event title.
Oklahoma now prepares to get right back to it against No. 8 Army in its first ever virtual meet. The meet is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Jan. 30 in Norman.
