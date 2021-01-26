You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Morgan Seyler, Zach Nunez earn Gymnast of the Week honors

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Morgan Seyler

Then-sophomore Morgan Seyler during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior Morgan Seyler and freshman Zach Nunez both took home gymnast of the week honors on Tuesday after leading No. 1 Oklahoma to a 413.750-374.400 victory over No. 4 Air Force on Jan. 23.

Seyler has been awarded Mountain Pacific Sports Federation gymnast of the week for his all-around victory against the Falcons. He put up an impressive 76.700 to claim his first ever all-around victory as a Sooner. On top of that, Seyler also put up career highs on still rings,13.300, and high bar,13.100, while also finishing runner-up on the floor behind teammate Gage Dyer. 

Nunez, a Cypress, Texas, native, was named College Gymnastics Association’s Rookie of the Week, his first ever weekly award. It was Nunez’s first ever meet inside McCasland field house and he made the most out of it by putting up a career-best 13.750 on pommel horse to claim the event title.

Oklahoma now prepares to get right back to it against  No. 8 Army in its first ever virtual meet. The meet is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Jan. 30 in Norman. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments