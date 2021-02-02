OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Vitaliy Guimaraes earn CGA, MPSF Gymnast of the Week honors

Senior Gage Dyer and junior Vitaliy Guimaraes combined to collect three weekly honors from the CGA and MPSF on Tuesday.
Put up 𝐛𝐢𝐠 numbers, win 𝐛𝐢𝐠 honors. Dyer, Guimaraes collect @CollegeMGym, @MPSFMensGym weekly awards.#GymU » https://t.co/KuijNJcjQn pic.twitter.com/Lqimwhd6B0— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 2, 2021
Dyer won CGA specialist of the week for a second consecutive week for his performance on the floor and vault at Saturday’s meet against Army. He put up the NCAA season-high score with his 14.950 on floor that won him the event crown. The senior also competed on the vault for the Sooners, putting up a meet-winning 14.750 on his difficult triple-twisting full vault.
As for Guimaraes, he brought home CGA and MPSF Gymnast of the Week honors for his all-around performance on Saturday against the Black Knights. It was his first time competing in the all-around for the Sooners and put up 82.250 to go along with event titles on still rings with 13.800 and on high bar on 13.750.
The Sooners now take a break from NCAA competition for the month of February before returning to competition on March 6, when they’re scheduled to face William & Mary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.