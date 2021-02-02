You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Vitaliy Guimaraes earn CGA, MPSF Gymnast of the Week honors

Gage Dyer

Senior Gage Dyer during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior Gage Dyer and junior Vitaliy Guimaraes combined to collect three weekly honors from the CGA and MPSF on Tuesday. 

Dyer won CGA specialist of the week for a second consecutive week for his performance on the floor and vault at Saturday’s meet against Army. He put up the NCAA season-high score with his 14.950 on floor that won him the event crown. The senior also competed on the vault for the Sooners, putting up a meet-winning 14.750 on his difficult triple-twisting full vault.

As for Guimaraes, he brought home CGA and MPSF Gymnast of the Week honors for his all-around performance on Saturday against the Black Knights. It was his first time competing in the all-around for the Sooners and put up 82.250 to go along with event titles on still rings with 13.800 and on high bar on 13.750. 

The Sooners now take a break from NCAA competition for the month of February before returning to competition on March 6, when they’re scheduled to face William & Mary.

