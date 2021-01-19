You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Spencer Goodell earn Gymnast of the Week honors

  • Updated
Gage Dyer

Then-junior Gage Dyer during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior Gage Dyer and junior Spencer Goodell each brought home gymnast of the week honors on Tuesday after their impressive displays in Oklahoma's season opener at the Rocky Mountain Open.

Dyer, OU's senior captain, took home the College Gymnastics Association's Specialist of the Week for his imposing floor performance. His All-American status was validated yet again as he won the event title and posted a 14.850 routine that ranks first in the nation. Dyer also claimed top five finishes in high bar with a 13.300 and vault at 14.250.

Goodell was named MPSF Gymnast of the Week for his all around victory at Saturday’s event. Goodell was able to claim this title thanks to his career best 81.250, which ranks third in the nation. Goodell went on to tie or beat his personal highs in five of six events.

The Sooners will be back in action this weekend against Air Force at 6 p.m. CT on Jan. 23 in Norman.

