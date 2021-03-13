OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer returns from injury, helps No. 1 Sooners tie No. 4 Stanford on senior day

Gage Dyer returned in a big way for the Sooners on Saturday, competing in floor exercise and vault, and scoring over 14 in both rotations, including a 14.600 on floor exercise.
Dyer’s return came after he missed time due to a muscle injury that occured during training for the Winter Cup. The senior captain was supposed to miss significant time, but fought to come back early and help his team.
“He’s amazing,” OU head coach Mark Williams said of Dyer. “The injury he had typically is a six to eight week recovery thing and really after three weeks he showed signs of almost being back… for only one week of training I’m amazed. He did a great job.”
Dyer, ranked No. 1 for floor exercise in the College Gymnastics Association standings and a Nissen-Emery Award nominee, didn’t show any signs of injury or fatigue in his floor routine, taking home first place in the rotation. With the help of Dyer, No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0-1) tied No. 4 Stanford (4-1-1), 409.300-409.300, on its senior day in Norman. The last time the Sooners and the Cardinal faced off was in the 2020 Stanford Open, where Stanford defeated OU, 420.050-408.200.
Junior Spencer Goodell, ranked No. 9 nationally in the all-around rankings, continued his strong season with a career day. Goodell had a career-high 13.800 on still rings and a career high 13.900 on parallel bars. He also put up an impressive score of 14.200 on floor exercise.
A handful of other Sooners had career-bests on Saturday, including junior Morgan Seyler who had a career-high 13.500 on still rings. Seyler also scored an impressive 13.100 on pommel horse. Sophomore Alan Camillus and senior Alexei Vernyi both had career-highs of 14.050 on parallel bars, while redshirt junior Mason Menser had a career-high 14.850 on vault.
OU star junior Vitaliy Guimaraes, who's ranked No. 7 nationally in the all-around rankings, missed Saturday’s meet with an injury. Williams tweeted Saturday that Guimaraes tweaked his back during Friday’s practice and would sit out as a protective measure.
20 min out from our dual with defending NCAA Champs Stanford, live on FoxSports. Unfortunately, Vitaliy Guimaraes tweaked his back Friday and will sit out today to protect. Good news is team capt Gage Dyer is returning to lineup today on floor & vault with slightly modified sets. pic.twitter.com/Hcpsb4LqtE— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) March 13, 2021
“I’m really happy with the performance from my team today,” Williams said. “We were undermanned today without Vitaliy… we just felt like we had to come out and try to perform and keep up. I actually was really happy with the way they performed. Coming down to the fifth and sixth rotations it was pretty good gymnastics, and we kept the pressure on them and made it a contest.”
OU and Stanford are two of the best men’s gymnastics programs in the country and have claimed seven of the last eleven NCAA championships. The Sooners were initially scheduled to face the Cardinal on Feb. 6, but pushed the meet back after Stanford started its season late due to COVID-19.
“It’s good for us going into the postseason,” Williams said about competing against a top rival in the regular season. “I consider Stanford to be one of the very best teams and we’re hanging right there with them.”
OU honored seniors Gage Dyer, Mason Menser, Alexei Vernyi and Matt Wenske following Saturday's contest for senior day. All four have an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and could return in 2022. Williams tweeted Friday that none of the four has made a final decision on their future, though Wenske has been accepted to a master’s program and Menser plans to attend dental school.
Our match-up against Stanford is #SeniorNight for Gage Dyer, Mason Menser, Alexei Vernyi and Matt WenskeDue to COVID all 4 have option of returning in 2022 if they choose. No decisions final, but Matt has been accepted to master's program and Mason plans to attend dental school https://t.co/qZW0US67B8— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) March 12, 2021
Saturday’s meet was Oklahoma’s last home event of the season. With the tie, OU maintains its 76-meet winning streak at McCasland Field House, which dates back to 2007, through the 2021 season. The Sooners will now take on UC Berkeley at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 20 before turning their focus toward the postseason.
