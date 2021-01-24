OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Morgan Seyler lead No. 1 Sooners to impressive home win over No. 4 Air Force

The Sooners came into Saturday’s meet the top-ranked team in the nation and lived up to that and more.
No. 1 OU dismantled No. 4 Air Force, 413.750-374.400 to move to 2-0 on the season. Oklahoma took every event and had three gymnasts round out the top-three of each event. The Sooners were able to perform in front of a pass-only crowd and it did nothing but elevate the level of production and energy.
OU began the meet on the floor, where senior captain Gage Dyer started with an event-high 14.750. Dyer would go on to finish top three in two of five events. He also took home the highest floor score last weekend with an even higher score of 14.850, a strong start for the senior.
“He’s a leader on this team,” OU head coach Mark Williams said of Dyer. “He knows the guys look to him as a leader and he’s done a great job embracing that and performing.”
One of the many standouts from last week’s Rocky Mountain Open, Morgan Seyler, finished first in the all-around with a score of 76.700 after yet another solid showing. The junior was told he was going to be given his first opportunity to compete in the all-around right before the meet began as sophomore David Sandro, who was originally scheduled to compete, tweaked his back in warmups.
“Overall I was really happy with him,” Williams said of Seyler. “(It was his) first chance to compete in the all-around as a Sooner and then winning… I’m real proud of him.”
On pommel horse, freshman Zack Nunez showed out, leading the Sooners with a score of 13.750 to the delight of his teammates and the small number of fans in attendance. OU put up a combined score of 66.750 and extended its lead to 135.850 to 123.150 after three rotations.
Nunez has come right in and made an immediate impact for Oklahoma. It’s only his second ever college meet but he’s no stranger to the big moments and winning. The 18-year-old took first on pommel horse and parallel bars in the junior division at the 2020 Winter Cup.
“(Nunez is) one of our younger guys but he’s not afraid of these moments,” Williams said. “I think he showed everyone what he’s capable of this evening.”
OU’s dominant performance should help it the rest of the way this season, but the Sooners’ know their work isn’t done here. Williams is making sure he and his team stay one step ahead of the competition the rest of the way.
“It’s one thing to be climbing a hill and get to the top, but being at the top and staying there is a whole different animal,” Williams said. “I try and challenge the guys everyday in practice, remind them of the tradition of excellence we try and uphold here and try and make that translate into our competitions.”
The Sooners will look to reaffirm their No. 1 status at 12 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 30 in Norman when they welcome No. 7 Army to McCasland Fieldhouse.
