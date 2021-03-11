OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Matt Wenske nominated for 2021 Nissen-Emery Award

Seniors Gage Dyer and Matt Wenske were named Nissen-Emery Award nominees on Thursday.
The 2021 Nissen-Emery nominees are: Andrew Bitner, Bennet Huang, Blake Sun, Brennan Pantazis, Cameron Bock, Danny Graham, Gage Dyer, Griffin Kehler, Matt Wenske, Sean Neighbarager, & Shane Wiskus. The Finalists will be announced Friday, March 19th. #NCAAMGym #NissenEmery pic.twitter.com/dUWG19rlb2— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) March 11, 2021
The award is presented annually to the year’s outstanding senior collegiate gymnast and is known as the “Heisman Trophy” of men’s gymnastics.
Dyer, No. 1 on floor exercise with a score of 14.850, adds the nomination to an impeccable resume. Dyer has competed in all five NCAA meets and the Winter Cup, where he won the floor cross title in 2020.
Wenske, No. 10 in the all-around standings with a score of 79.400, has competed in four of five NCAA meets. He also competed in the Winter Cup in 2020 and 2021.
OU holds the most Nissen award winners out of any program in history with eight winners. The finalists for the award will be announced on Friday, March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.