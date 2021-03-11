You have permission to edit this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Gage Dyer, Matt Wenske nominated for 2021 Nissen-Emery Award

Gage Dyer

Senior Gage Dyer during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Seniors Gage Dyer and Matt Wenske were named Nissen-Emery Award nominees on Thursday.

The award is presented annually to the year’s outstanding senior collegiate gymnast and is known as the “Heisman Trophy” of men’s gymnastics.

Dyer, No. 1 on floor exercise with a score of 14.850, adds the nomination to an impeccable resume. Dyer has competed in all five NCAA meets and the Winter Cup, where he won the floor cross title in 2020.

Wenske, No. 10 in the all-around standings with a score of 79.400, has competed in four of five NCAA meets. He also competed in the Winter Cup in 2020 and 2021.

OU holds the most Nissen award winners out of any program in history with eight winners. The finalists for the award will be announced on Friday, March 19. 

