OU men's gymnastics: Current, former Sooners shine at 2021 Winter Cup in Indianapolis

Current and former Oklahoma gymnasts were active in the 2021 Winter Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.
In the first rotation, four Sooners took on rings and senior captain Matt Wenske led the way with a 13.650 followed by Allan Bower, Vitaliy Guimaraes and former Sooner Genki Suzuki. Meanwhile, former OU star Yul Moldauer was on vault and put up an impressive 14.300, good enough for fifth in the event.
Next, Wenske and Suzuki moved to vault and put up 13.800 and 13.450, respectively. Moldauer continued his great start by grabbing a score of 14.300 on parallel bars, which led the entire event. Moldauer, Guimaraes and Bower all had 14.300 on vault and grabbed top-five finishes. Simultaneously, former Sooner Kanji Oyama was on pommel and put up 12.950, enough to place in the event’s top 10.
On to the third rotation, four Sooners took on parallel bars. Bower and Wenske claimed top 10 finishes by scoring 13.550 and 13.300, respectively. Meanwhile, Oyama was on high bar and grabbed a score of 13.650, which was enough for another top-10 finish.
The night’s fourth rotation had four Sooners on the high bar and three of which earned top 10 finishes. Guimaraes led the way with a score of 13.400, which was fourth in the entire event. Oyama and Bower finished eighth and ninth by scoring 13.300 and 13.100, respectively. Moldauer was on floor during the fourth rotation and continued to impress with his score of 13.900, placing him seventh for the event.
As for the fifth rotation, Moldauer was on pommel horse and scored a big 14.300 which placed him third in the event. The four remaining Sooners headed to floor, where Bower stood out as he grabbed an impressive score of 13.950 to help him sneak into the top five for the event.
At the conclusion of the sixth rotation, the Sooners stood out again, starting with Moldauer. He finished first on parallel bars and third on pommel horse, while Suzuki finished second on high bar. In the all-around, Moldauer finished third with a score of 82.600, with Bower, Suzuki, and Guimaraes right behind him to round out the top 10. They each finished the all-around with scores of 81.150, 79.200, and 78.950, respectively.
The 2021 Winter Cup continues on Feb. 28, with all current and former OU athletes set to compete again. The Sooners will return to NCAA action against William & Mary at noon CT on March 6 in Williamsburg, Virginia.
