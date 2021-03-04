OU men's golf: Sooners take home 1st place at Cabo Collegiate

No. 1 Oklahoma took first place at the Cabo Collegiate in San Antonio on Wednesday with a final score of 860, going 4 under par.
Just win, baby! 📰 | https://t.co/ovwsWVOc1V #Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/sDFXGuXQuB— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) March 4, 2021
The Sooners faced nine ranked competitors over the three day tournament. OU dealt with tough competition on the last day of the tournament from Florida State, but narrowly beat the Seminoles by one stroke.
"Huge win for our team today, just a big-time three days for our guys and our program," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a Wednesday press release. "We were able to use a really strong opening day to build the lead and then held off an excellent field over the past two rounds."
Finishing out the top five winners, following Florida State, Texas A&M finished one under to get the bronze position. Texas Tech and Arizona State both finished over par, +8 and +10, respectively. As for individual placements, the Sooners had three placements in the top 10 and two more to round out the rankings. Placing second in the tournament, senior Garett Reband finished four under par with a score of 212.
Tying for fifth place, senior Jonathan Brightwell finished with a 214 (-2) score. Junior Patrick Welch rounded out the top 10 for the Sooners with a place of ninth (215, -1). Junior Logan McAllister (223,+7) placed tied for 34th place and senior Quade Cummins ended tied for 47th place with a score of 226, +10.
The Sooners go back on the road March 15 to Austin to play at the UT Golf Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.