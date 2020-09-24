OU men's golf: Sooners release 2020 fall schedule

Oklahoma men’s golf head coach Ryan Hybl released the schedule for his team’s 2020 fall season on Wednesday.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰.Our 2020 fall schedule is here ⤵️🔗 https://t.co/UDeJmEbKqI pic.twitter.com/fRBsPCxF9T— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) September 23, 2020
OU’s schedule consists of four tournaments spanning from late September to late October. The Sooners tee off on Sept. 28 with the Big 12 Preview at Colonial Country Club in Dallas, Texas. The two-day tournament will host all 10 of the Big 12 schools, which will give Oklahoma a good look at its 2020 competition.
The Big 12 teams will see each other again from Oct. 2-4 at The Golf Club at Houston Oaks for the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Hockley, Texas. Oklahoma is hoping for a repeat of last year’s Match Play Tournament, when it defeated both Baylor and Iowa State.
On Oct. 18, the Sooners continue their season with the Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas. They finish their fall slate a week later in Atlanta, Georgia, at the East Lake Cup. In Atlanta, the Sooners expect to see tough competition in teams such as Texas and Pepperdine. The tournament will be aired on Golf Channel on Oct. 26-28.
"We're excited about our upcoming fall schedule," Hybl said in a press release. "2020 has thrown curveballs at everyone and we are thankful for the opportunity to get back to competitive golf. We work hard on getting our team into the best competitions every year, and thankfully, with the help of many we are able to produce a fall schedule that meets that goal again."
OU is returning the majority of last year’s team this fall, including two first-team All-Americans in redshirt senior Quade Cummins and senior Garett Reband. Per Golfstat, the Sooners were ranked No. 2 in the nation in March before their 2020 spring season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
