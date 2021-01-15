You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners ranked No. 2 by GCAA, Golf Channel ahead of spring 2021 season

Patrick Welch

Patrick Welch getting out of the sand trap.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Gateley, OU Athletic Department

Both the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golf Channel have ranked Oklahoma No. 2 in the nation entering the spring 2021 season, the organizations announced Friday.

OU trails just Pepperdine in the national rankings after a dominant stretch in which the Sooners' have placed in the Top-5 in 17 of their last 18 competitions.

Head coach Ryan Hybl is bringing back a strong starting five this spring, led by redshirt seniors and All-Americans Jonathan Brightwell, Quade Cummins and Garrett Reband. Juniors Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch round out the bunch after strong fall seasons.

While announcing its rankings, Golf Channel also pegged Oklahoma as the eventual 2021 Big 12 Conference Champion. The Sooners open their season from Feb. 14-16 at The All-American in Houston.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

