OU men's golf: Sooners ranked No. 2 by GCAA, Golf Channel ahead of spring 2021 season

Both the Golf Coaches Association of America and Golf Channel have ranked Oklahoma No. 2 in the nation entering the spring 2021 season, the organizations announced Friday.
𝙀𝙮𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙯𝙚.We'll open the spring ranked No. 2‼️📰 https://t.co/9nVpH1Wjyd#Sooners | #ProveIt pic.twitter.com/XJAeS1UIDM— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) January 15, 2021
OU trails just Pepperdine in the national rankings after a dominant stretch in which the Sooners' have placed in the Top-5 in 17 of their last 18 competitions.
Head coach Ryan Hybl is bringing back a strong starting five this spring, led by redshirt seniors and All-Americans Jonathan Brightwell, Quade Cummins and Garrett Reband. Juniors Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch round out the bunch after strong fall seasons.
While announcing its rankings, Golf Channel also pegged Oklahoma as the eventual 2021 Big 12 Conference Champion. The Sooners open their season from Feb. 14-16 at The All-American in Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.