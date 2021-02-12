OU men's golf: Sooners move up to No. 1 in Bushnell, Golfweek polls

Oklahoma men’s golf jumped to No. 1 this week in the Bushnell and Golfweek coaches poll and Golfweek’s Sagarin Rankings after opening the spring season at No. 2.
BACK ON 🔝Oklahoma is the new #️⃣1️⃣ team in the land❗📰 | https://t.co/wvJYVlTQqL#LastOneStanding pic.twitter.com/Nexz7sW6RH— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 12, 2021
The Sooners received 13 first place votes, which secured the top spot. The men’s team most recently held onto the No. 1 position in October 2020. Rounding out the top five, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Tennessee all move up and No. 5 Pepperdine was the former top team.
Rounding out the top-10 are Georgia, while Wake Forest and Clemson tied for the seventh spot followed by San Diego State at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10. Oklahoma also has four top-10 players and two more within the top-30.
