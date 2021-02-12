You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners move up to No. 1 in Bushnell, Golfweek polls

Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

Oklahoma men’s golf jumped to No. 1 this week in the Bushnell and Golfweek coaches poll and Golfweek’s Sagarin Rankings after opening the spring season at No. 2.

The Sooners received 13 first place votes, which secured the top spot. The men’s team most recently held onto the No. 1 position in October 2020. Rounding out the top five, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Tennessee all move up and No. 5 Pepperdine was the former top team. 

Rounding out the top-10 are Georgia, while Wake Forest and Clemson tied for the seventh spot followed by San Diego State at No. 9 and Texas at No. 10. Oklahoma also has four top-10 players and two more within the top-30.

