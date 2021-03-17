You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Sooners finish tied for 2nd place at George Hannon Collegiate

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Patrick Welch

Patrick Welch getting out of the sand trap.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Gateley, OU Athletic Department

No. 1 Oklahoma finished tied for second place at the George Hannon Collegiate in Austin on Tuesday.

The Sooners finished with a score of 843 (-9) and had four top-20 finishers and one more in the top-50. OU led the tournament until the final day when No. 9 Texas overtook it by eight strokes to end up with 835 (-17).  No. 19 Texas Tech tied OU for second.  Finishing out the top-5, No. 10 Oklahoma State placed fourth with 847 (-5) points and No. 25 New Mexico had a score of 868 (+16).

"Just a tough day for us overall," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a Tuesday press release. "We just couldn't really get anything going all day and so we'll move on, regroup and get ready for our tournament in Arizona later this week."

Junior Logan McAllister was the runner up of the tournament with a final score of 206, going seven under par. Senior Jonathan Brightwell finished one under, landing him a finish tied for ninth.

Senior Garett Reband finished tied for 14th, hitting an even score with 213. Senior Quade Cummins rounded out the top 20 for the Sooners, placing tied for 18th. He shot two over par with a score of 215. Rounding out ranked players, junior Patrick Welch tied for 50th with a score of 223 (+10).

The Sooners hit the road again this coming weekend to play the N.I.T. at Omni Tucson National in Tucson, Arizona on March 20-21.  

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments