OU men's golf: Sooners finish No. 3 in Big 12 Match Play Championship

The Oklahoma men’s golf team finished third in the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas on Sunday.
After dropping one match to Baylor (5) in pool play, 4-2, the Sooners (1) missed the chance for a first place finish, but defeated Texas (2), 3-2-1, to take third place.
The tournament took place at The Golf Club at Houston Oaks on Oct. 2-4. Started three years ago by the Big 12 coaches, the championship is conference-exclusive and gives OU a better look at its 2020 Big 12 competition.
Junior golfer Logan McAllister said the course is overall difficult, but certain holes give the opportunity to take a risk. By playing a match play tournament, in which each golfer is facing off against one from the opposing team, the Sooners were able to take risks they would not usually take.
“You can take a risk [at Houston Oaks] because sometimes the payoff is incredible,” said McAllister, who went undefeated in five matches over the weekend. “You just have to pull the shot off and match play is perfect for that. It’s almost always worth taking the risk.”
Redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell was able to take advantage of those risks when he made a hole-in-one on hole 15.
The Sooners began the weekend with a commanding 5-1 win over West Virginia (8). Friday afternoon, they took another big 4-1-1 win over Iowa State (9). Although they headed into day two with momentum, the Sooners lost to Baylor Saturday morning. Then on the final day, Oklahoma won its last pool play match against TCU (4), 4-1-1, and went on to defeat Texas Sunday afternoon.
The Match Pay Championship was the Sooners’ second tournament of the fall season. On Sept, 29, they won the Colonial Big 12 Preview in Fort Worth, as they got their first look at Big 12 opponents and they proved to be a commanding force within the conference. However with Baylor’s win in the Match Play Championship, the Sooners are facing tough competition.
“The Big 12 is obviously a great golf conference and it's top heavy with the top five,” McAllister said. “The top five teams in the Big 12 are almost always in the top 10 or top 15 in the country. So just getting to play in the Big 12 is awesome.”
Oklahoma plays next at the Maridoe Invitational on Oct. 18-20 in Carrollton, Texas.
